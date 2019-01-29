© US Department of Justice Electronics Production | January 29, 2019
US issues criminal charges against Huawei and its CFO
During a press event, the US Department of Justice announces that it is pursuing criminal charges against Chinese telecom giant Huawei; and the company’s CFO, Wanzhou Meng.
Acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker announced the criminal charges during the press event stating that; “First, I am announcing that a grand jury in Seattle has returned an indictment that alleges 10 federal crimes by two affiliates of telecommunications corporation Huawei Technologies.” The alleged conduct described in the indictment occurred from 2012 to 2014, includes an internal Huawei announcement that the company was offering bonuses to employees who succeeded in stealing confidential information from other companies, a press release from the DoJ reads. In 2012 Huawei reportedly began a concerted effort to steal information about a robot that T-Mobile used to test mobile phones. Huawei’s engineers allegedly violated confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements with T-Mobil in an effort to build their own robot. The engineers are said to have been secretly taking photos of the robot, measuring it, and even stealing a piece of it. Matthew Whitaker continues to to list a second string of charges agains the company, including its CFO, Wanzhou Meng. Meng is charged with bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracies to commit bank and wire fraud. “I am also announcing that a grand jury in New York has returned an indictment alleging 13 additional crimes committed by Huawei, its CFO, its affiliate in Iran, and one of its subsidiaries here in the United States. The criminal activity alleged in this indictment goes back at least 10 years and goes all the way to the top of the company,” Matthew Whitaker said. The two Huawei affiliates mention are Huawei Device USA Inc. (Huawei USA) and Skycom Tech Co. Ltd. (Skycom). Huawei and Skycom are charged with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and conspiracy to violate IEEPA, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Huawei and Huawei USA are charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice related to the grand jury investigation in the Eastern District of New York. Meng is charged with bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracies to commit bank and wire fraud. “These charges lay bare Huawei’s alleged blatant disregard for the laws of our country and standard global business practices,” said FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, in the announcement. “Companies like Huawei pose a dual threat to both our economic and national security, and the magnitude of these charges make clear just how seriously the FBI takes this threat."
Johnson & Johnson to acquire Auris Health for $3.4 billion Johnson & Johnson says that its subsidiary, Ethicon, Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire surgical robotics company Auris Health, Inc. for approximately USD 3.4 billion in cash.
ZF plans to open new Serbian facility in April German automotive technology company, ZF Friedrichshafen, is reportedly planning to open its...
Microlease and Electro Rent Europe to join forces The two companies will unify their European operations to become one of the largest...
OHB awarded ESA contract for the development of... OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, has received funding...
Invotec expands its presence with new facility in Germany Custom equipment provider Invotec is opening a facility in Villingen-Schwenningen...
WH executive order outlines AI plan, omits critical funding details President Trump has signed an executive order creating the “American AI Initiative,” which serves as a high-level strategy guiding AI development within the U.S.
AIStorm snags USD 13.2 million in quest to advance edge processing San Jose-based AI start-up AIStorm has secured USD 13.2 million in Series A financing from...
Eckhart Inc. buys Indiana's Gasper Engineering Eckhart Inc., headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, acquired Gasper Engineering Inc., a...
Nuro surpasses USD 1 billion with Series B round Silicon Valley-based Nuro has raised USD 940 million in Series B financing from the SoftBank...
Amazon to acquire home mesh WiFi systems startup Amazon and eero have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon...
Universal Robots partners with Bharat Fritz Werner in India India is emerging as one of the fastest growing economies in the new millennium and the...
Chatsworth Products expands in Canada via acquisition Chatsworth Products (CPI), a manufacturer of information and communications technology...
Kulicke & Soffa enters research collaboration with NUS Institute Kulicke & Soffa says it has engaged the Institute of Operations Research and...
IBM pledges massive investment in AI hardware center IBM plans to invest more than USD 2 billion to expand its high-tech footprint at the SUNY...
Flex names former Eaton COO as its new CEO It was back in late October 2018 that i was announced that longtime CEO, Mike McNamara...
GenCell teams up with Flex to scale up production GenCell Energy, an Israel-based fuel cell power solution provider, has entered into a strategic...
IMI's revenues climb 24% in 2018 Philippine-based Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) brought 2018 to a close with...
Safran acquires Collins' ElectroMechanical Systems business Safran has finalized the acquisition of the ElectroMechanical Systems...
Benchmark Electronics brings 500 jobs to Tempe EMS provider Benchmark Electronics has held the grand opening of its new corporate...
Disappointing end to fiscal 2018 for Leoni Due to disappointing earnings performance in the fourth quarter 2018 leads Leoni to...
Aurora Innovation secures major Series B boost Aurora Innovation, maker of the Aurora Driver, a self-driving technology system, has received...
Freudenberg increases investment in lithium ion technology, research The Germany-based Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Business Group...
Partnership between Riverdi and Elmatica bears fruit A close relationship between Polish display manufacturer Riverdi and PCB broker Elmatica...
Most ReadLoad more news
- Flex names former Eaton COO as its new CEO
- Kimball employee arrested for stealing $100k worth of items
- IDT & Telink Semiconductor team up on integrated sensor platforms
- Freudenberg increases investment in lithium ion technology, research
- Venture capital firm adds McNamara and Jha as general partners