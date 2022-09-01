© Nvidia

This new rule "will address the risk that the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a 'military end use' or 'military end user' in China," Nvidia said that the U.S. official told the company.

According to a Reuters reports, the ban affects Nvidia's A100 and H100 chips – both designed to speed up machine learning tasks.

When Reuters reached out to the The Department of Commerce, it did not reveal the new standards it has set for AI chips that can no longer be exported to China, but it did state that it is examining its methods to "keep sophisticated technologies out of the wrong hands" as it reviews its China-related regulations.