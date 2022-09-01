No more Nvidia AI chips for China
Nvidia Corp has reportedly been told by U.S. officials to stop exporting two top computing chips for AI work to China.
This new rule "will address the risk that the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a 'military end use' or 'military end user' in China," Nvidia said that the U.S. official told the company.
According to a Reuters reports, the ban affects Nvidia's A100 and H100 chips – both designed to speed up machine learning tasks.
When Reuters reached out to the The Department of Commerce, it did not reveal the new standards it has set for AI chips that can no longer be exported to China, but it did state that it is examining its methods to "keep sophisticated technologies out of the wrong hands" as it reviews its China-related regulations.
"While we are not in a position to outline specific policy changes at this time, we are taking a comprehensive approach to implement additional actions necessary related to technologies, end-uses, and end-users to protect U.S. national security and foreign policy interests," a spokesperson for the department told Reuters.