© evertiq Electronics Production | November 03, 2021
Nordson completes its acquisition of NDC Technologies
Nordson Corporation has completed the acquisition of the NDC Technologies business, a provider of precision measurement solutions for in-line manufacturing process control, from Spectris plc.
The completion of the transaction follows the initial announcement that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the business. The company says that this acquisition will expand Nordson’s test and inspection platform into new end markets and adjacent technologies. In the initial announcement, Jeffrey Pembroke, executive vice president, Nordson Advanced Technology Solutions, welcomed NDC Technologies’ nearly 300 employees into the Nordson family. NDC Technologies is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, and generates approximately USD 90 million in annual revenue and USD 15 million in EBITDA.