Nordson to acquire NDC Technologies

Nordson Corporation has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of the NDC Technologies business, a provider of precision measurement solutions for in-line manufacturing process control, from Spectris plc.

The acquisition expands Nordson’s test and inspection platform into new end markets and adjacent technologies. The all-cash transaction, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, is valued at USD 180 million. “We are excited to welcome NDC Technologies’ nearly 300 employees into the Nordson family. They will bring exciting new capabilities and expertise to our test and inspection platform,” said Jeffrey Pembroke, executive vice president, Nordson Advanced Technology Solutions. “NDC’s customer-centric business model, differentiated technology and end markets make it a very Nordson-like business. This acquisition is further progress on our Nordson Ascend Strategy to achieve top-tier growth with leading margins and returns. We look forward to applying the NBS Next growth framework and investing in NDC’s greatest opportunities for profitable growth.” NDC Technologies, headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, generates approximately USD 90 million in annual revenue and USD 15 million in EBITDA.