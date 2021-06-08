© melpomenem dreamstime.com

High inventory may pose potential risk for smartphone brands in 2H21 due to decreased smartphone production targets

PC OEMs are holding up to 10 weeks’ worth of DRAM inventory on average; price hike of PC DRAM in 2H21 will likely be limited as a result

2Q21E 3Q21F DRAM up 18 ~ 23% up 3 ~ 8% NAND Flash up 5 ~ 10% up 5 ~ 10%