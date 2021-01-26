© HMD Global Electronics Production | January 26, 2021
Nokia smartphones to once again be manufactured in India
Indian EMS provider, Dixon Technologies, says that its subsidiary, Padget Electronics, has entered into an agreement with HMD India for the manufacturing of Nokia branded smartphones.
The smartphones will be manufactured at Padget’s manufacturing facility situated at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Just before entering the new year, the company signed agreement with Motorola for manufacturing of smartphones. “It gives us immense pleasure to announce that we have partnered with HMD Global as manufacturers of Nokia smartphones in India, which is an iconic brand,” says, Mr. Atul B. Lall, vice chairman and managing director of Dixon, in a press release. “They have established a strong and trusted foothold globally thanks to their advanced technology. We are sure that with their vision and stringent industry-leading processes, combined with our expertise in manufacturing, we will be able to bring a range of Nokia smartphones to customers,” Lall continues.