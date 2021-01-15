© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Padget Electronics to manufacture smartphones for Motorola

Indian EMS provider Dixon Technologies, announces that its subsidiary, Padget Electronics, has signed agreement with Motorola for manufacturing of smart phones.

Just before entering the new year, the company announced that the products will be manufactured at Padget's manufacturing facility situated at Noida, Uttar Pradesh in India. “With nearly a century of existence in the market, the legacy and standing of Motorola is unparalleled. To partner with them gives us immense pride as one has to tick each and every box to be on their Board,” says Mr. Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Dixon, in a press release. The managing director continued saying that “We are positive that this is just a starting leg of a long and prolific relation.”