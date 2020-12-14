© TrendForce

Client SSD prices are expected to decline by 10-15% QoQ as inventory level of PC OEMs remains relatively high

As price competition between PCIe SSD suppliers intensifies, enterprise SSD prices are expected to drop by 10-15% QoQ

eMMC/UFS prices are projected to drop by 5-10% QoQ in 1Q21 given high demand for end-products and tightening supply