Kontron bundles its EMS/ODM manufacturing companies within Europe
The IoT/Embedded computing technology company says it is grouping its six production sites in Europe into and EMS/ODM network.
In addition to regional proximity, the company group will offer its customers a comprehensive portfolio of development and manufacturing services. Which will, according to a press release from the company, include everything to be expected from a modern manufacturing service provider. Jochen Gimple, Managing Director of Kontron Electronics GmbH and Vice President EMS/ODM at Kontron, will take over the management of the newly established network. In addition to the existing companies, Kontron Electronics in Germany and Kapoly and Pécs in Hungary, the Kontron Austria locations in Ebbs and Engerwitzdorf are also part of the group. The company Iskratel, located in Kranj, Slovenia, was just recently integrated. "Trust and partnership are the basis of our business relationships and as an experienced electronics service provider, we do more than just providing production and assembly services for complete product lines. We cover the entire life cycle of electronic assemblies and devices. In our modern production facilities we offer our customers a comprehensive portfolio of services - from product development and related consulting and product design to purchasing and production - all from a single source," says Jochen Gimple in the press release. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the discussion on environmental protection, the company says that the topic of supply chain has become even more important. For many customers today, the issue of "short delivery routes" is an essential point when selecting suppliers. These discussions will, according to Kontron, further strengthen Europe as a production location.