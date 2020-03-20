© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Analysis | March 20, 2020
Foundry revenue estimated to grow in 1Q20, while COVID-19 may hinder future demand
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a reduction in the demand for end-products; its impact on the foundry industry will likely surface in 2Q20, says TrendForce.
The latest investigations by TrendForce show that the foundry industry benefitted from the previous quarter’s order fulfillment and client stock-up demands, with overall projected revenue undergoing a slight 2% dip QoQ but about 30% growth YoY in 1Q20 due to the comparatively lower 1Q19 base period. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic causes repercussions in global markets, and the economy enters a corresponding slowdown, the foundry industry now faces major uncertainties on the demand side, possibly slowing the industry’s future growth momentum. Regarding the major foundries’ performances in 1Q20, TSMC ranks first in terms of revenue. Some of its 7nm process node capacities have been booked in advance by its clients, therefore providing a steady influx of orders for TSMC. Even with adjustments to some of its wafer starts, the demand from TSMC’s subsequent client orders is projected to fill the gaps in wafer starts, meaning the foundry will continue to maintain the maximum level of 7nm process node capacity utilization. In terms of TSMC’s 12/16nm process nodes, although the possibility of potential adjustments in 12/16nm wafer starts may not be ruled out entirely, the magnitude of these changes is not expected to be significant, meaning the foundry may still maintain about 90% level of 12/16nm capacity utilization going forward. On the other hand, TSMC’s production capacities of mature process nodes and special technology are currently fulfilling the demands for 5G, IoT, and automotive products, which contribute to its steady revenue stream. Samsung is continuing to increase its production capacity for 5G SoC AP, high resolution CIS, OLED-DDIC, and HPC products, while at the same time expanding its range of EUV applications and promoting its 8nm process node capacities, in an attempt to raise the share of revenues from advanced process node products in its total foundry revenue. However, the pandemic has made a serious impact on South Korea, whose domestic market demand may be diminished as a result. This is projected to affect Samsung’s 1Q20 revenue performance. GlobalFoundries has been expanding its 5G, MRAM, and automotive product lineups with 22FDX and 12nm LP+ process nodes. The foundry has agreed to manufacture wafers at the New York fab it transferred to ON Semiconductor until the end of 2022, thus ensuring a steady revenue stream throughout the 2020-2022 period. But the total divestment of its Singapore fab to VIS is expected to have a greater direct impact on its 1Q20 revenue. Owing to growing orders for its 22/28nm process node products, in addition to the new clients and product mixes from its new Japan-based fab, UMC is expected to see quarterly gains in its capacity utilization rate, in turn registering a minor QoQ increase in 1Q20 revenue. On the other hand, SMIC’s capacity utilization rate is sitting at near-maximum levels due to increasing demand in the domestic Chinese market for CIS, PMIC, fingerprint sensors, and embedded memory applications, subsequently contributing to the company’s 1Q20 revenue. PSMC and VIS both profited from the increased demand for CIS and DDIC products and from their clients’ increased stock-up efforts. Also, VIS’ revenues will include those generated from its Singapore-based Fab 3E, originally purchased from GlobalFoundries. PSMC and VIS are expected to post increased YoY revenue in 1Q20. Owing to the pandemic’s impact, TowerJazz and Hua Hong Semiconductor may see lower client stock-up demands than previously expected. The two companies’ revenue performances may appear relatively conservative in 1Q20. According to TrendForce, the foundry industry’s revenue in 1Q20 is estimated to increase by 30% YoY, which is meant to demonstrate an overall optimism for the semiconductor industry to make a recovery in 2020. However, as the pandemic multiplies across Europe and the United States, its effects will most certainly make a dent in the economy as well, in turn contracting the global market’s purchasing powers. The economic implications of the pandemic on foundry revenue may be increasingly likely to surface in 2Q20, serving as a test for the industry’s strategic capabilities regarding product planning and risk assessment.
Manz AG suspends business operations Manz AG says that it will suspend business operations at its German locations in Reutlingen and Tübingen and its Italian location for around three weeks as a result of current Covid19 developments in Europe.
Aspocomp's production and supply in the clear - next issue, logistics The production capacity at the company’s Chinese partners are returning to normality, which has allowed the Finnish company to focus on the next issue brought on by COVID-19; logistics.
Tesla suspends production due to COVID-19 Tesla said on Thursday that it will suspend production at is factory in Fremont from end of day March 23.
X-FAB expands epitaxy capabilities X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE has added internal SiC epitaxy capabilities to its portfolio, allowing it to run silicon and SiC on the same manufacturing line.
GM bringing production to a halt General Motors Co. has announced it is temporarily suspending manufacturing operations in North America and cited market conditions, facilities cleaning and overall protection of their workforce as the reasons.
Universal Robots takes steps to keep production at full capacity Universal Robots (UR) says that it has taken several proactive steps in order to keep its supply chain flowing and production running.
Lacroix plans to take the lead with new 4.0 production site The SPI fund, administered by Bpifrance, and Lacroix Group are jointly investing EUR 25 million in the establishment of a 4.0 industrial joint venture.
Schweizer posts an operative loss of €6.5 million for 2019 In the first half year 2019 Schweizer was hit by the slowdown of demand in the automobile as well as the industry sectors leading to a turnover decline of 5.7%. The turnover recovered in the second half year showing a minus of 1.6% against previous year’s period.
CyberOptics receives new orders for several systems CyberOptics Corporation has received orders valued at approximately USD 2.8 million for its 2D MX600 system for post-singulation inspection of memory modules.
Foxconn continues work in WI amid virus concerns With various industries and companies around North America shutting down due to the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Foxconn Technology Group reportedly still has 400 people on the job at the Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin project.
Ferdinand-Braun-Institut taps ClassOne’s S4 Montana's ClassOne Technology, global supplier of advanced electroplating systems for ≤200mm wafer processing, has sold its Solstice S4 system to Ferdinand-Braun-Institut (FBH).
Global top 10 IC designers’ 2019 revenues drop by 4.1% YoY Under the combined influence of the U.S. Entity List and the COVID-19 pandemic, the IC design industry is unlikely to return to growth in 2020.
Benchmark updated 1Q20 outlook due to COVID-19 EMS provider Benchmark Electronics, says that it will not achieve the first quarter 2020 financial guidance due to the impact from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Akasol’s expansion in Langen - second line up ahead of schedule Akasol has commissioned its second serial production line for lithium-ion battery systems at its Langen, Germany, production site – six months ahead of schedule.
Zollner shuts down Milpitas operations due to Shelter at Home Order As six Californian districts and the City of Berkeley oblige their residents to stay at home and isolate themselves, business at the Zollner plant in Milpitas comes to a standstill.
Omega EMS, Vitron Electronic complete merger Omega EMS has completed a stock-swap merger with strategic alliance partner, Vitron Electronic Services.
Tesla’s Fremont plant staying open Tesla has announced its Fremont EV plant, with a workforce of approximately 10,000, will stay open thanks to its categorization as an “essential business” by Alameda County.
GT Advanced Tech, ON Semi ink 5-yr deal New Hampshire-based GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) and ON Semiconductor executed a five-year agreement this week for production of silicon carbide (SiC).
ABB completes acquisition of Chinese EV charging provider ABB says it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Chargedot Shanghai New Energy Technology. The transaction was first announced on October 28, 2019.
KONKA enters Micro LED pilot production with Aixtron tools KONKA Group Co., Ltd. has ordered multiple AIX G5+ C and AIX 2800G4-TM MOCVD systems to build its own volume production of GaN-based (gallium nitride) and AsP-based (Arsenide-Phosphide) Mini- and Micro LEDs.
3000 new job openings amid COVID-19 outbreak As COVID-19 has brought uncertainties to most markets and geographies, so has the Philippines been hit by the global outbreak. However, even in the midst of the current pandemic a local electronics company is looking for new employees.
Intel orders two mask writers from Mycronic Mycronic AB has received an order for SLX mask writers from Intel Corporation, for deployment in the US.
Kyungshin Cables to make a €20 million investment in Serbia The South Korean cable plans to invest EUR 20 million in the construction of a factory for electric vehicle charger cable sets in Smederevska Palanka, Serbia.Load more news