It's official - Google takes on Fitbit
Google has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the fitness technology company in a USD 2.1 billion deal.
The rumours about the acquisition proved to be true, and Google is moving deeper into hardware. Google will be paying USD 7.35 per share in cash and the transaction is expected to close in 2020. “Google is an ideal partner to advance our mission. With Google’s resources and global platform, Fitbit will be able to accelerate innovation in the wearables category, scale faster, and make health even more accessible to everyone. I could not be more excited for what lies ahead,” says James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit, in a press release. In its own press release Google's Senior Vice President, Devices & Services, Rick Osterloh, writes that Google has, over the years, hade progress with partners in this space with Wear OS and Google Fit, but that the company sees an opportunity to invest even more in Wear OS - as well as to introduce "Made by Google" wearable devices into the market. "Fitbit has been a true pioneer in the industry and has created engaging products, experiences and a vibrant community of users. By working closely with Fitbit’s team of experts, and bringing together the best AI, software and hardware, we can help spur innovation in wearables and build products to benefit even more people around the world," Osterloh writes.
Key points to consider when it comes to manufacturing data and the cloud People have begun describing their cloud systems as "the fog." I get the feeling the joke is based on actual events. Are we" venting" gases into the atmosphere with our data during this digital era just like we did during the industrial age?
Global semiconductor sales increase 3.4% MoM in September Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 106.7 billion during the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 8.2% over the previous quarter and 14.6% less than the third quarter of 2018, says SIA.
Cree nearing groundbreaking on Utica plant Cree Inc. said this week it plans to begin working on its USD 1 billion factory, announced in September, located near Utica, New York.
EMCORE announces CATV assets sale to Hytera EMCORE Corporation has sold its CATV production equipment and transferred its CATV manufacturing operations from the company’s Beijing facility to Hytera.
ES Components achieves DLA certification ES Components, a distributor and manufacturer of microelectronic components for mil/aero and high-rel markets, has achieved certification allowing the company to build and support new compliant IC products that will be marked with the ESC brand.
Lean pushes Orbit One forward in Russia With a dedicated and well-educated organisation, double the production space, and increasingly sharper machinery, Swedish EMS provider, Orbit One’s unit in Russia demonstrates very strong progress in recent years.
Sponsored content by Congatec AGFunction toolkit for automated retail checkout systems Technology fusion offers more than the sum of parts
congatec, Basler and NXP Semiconductors have developed a function toolkit for deep learning applications in retail. The platform is a proof-of-concept, using artificial intelligence (AI) to fully automate the retail checkout process.
Omron Automotive Electronics is now in the hands of Nidec Nidec Corporation has completed the acquisition of Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd. from Omron Corporation.
Filtronic's CEO to steps down Filtronic plc, a designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products for the wireless telecoms and critical communications markets, says that the company has agreed with Rob Smith that he will be resigning from his position as CEO after 5 years with the company, with immediate effect.
New HQ for Sheaumann Laser in Billerica, MA Citing a desire to keep its manufacturing of semiconductor lasers in the U.S., Sheaumann Laser Inc. has purchased a 57,800 sq. ft. building in Billerica, Massachusetts.
Kitron chose Universal’s Fuzion for new Polish facility Kitron recently expanded its production footprint in Poland with the opening of a new 8’000 square metre facility in Grudziadz. To power the production at the new facility Kitron has installed a Universal Instruments Fuzion production line and purchased another for the facility.
Hawaiian market continues to accelerate for Eguana Eguana Technologies says it has received USD 1.8 million in new orders in addition to the USD1.1 million announced in September as the Hawaiian market continues to grow.
Fraunhofer to set up a new research facility for battery cell production For all sectors of industries involved in energy and mobility transition, energy storage systems are of a growing crucial importance. Fraunhofer is now creating a development center for battery cell production with the aim to reduce technological hurdles.
Beijer Electronics acquires Irish company Virtual Access Beijer Group's business entity Westermo has acquired 100% of the Irish company Virtual Access Limited, a technology company specialised in wireless industrial routers and gateways and managed connectivity services.
Henkel breaks ground on new plant in Korea The adhesives and thermal technology specialist has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new production facility in the high-tech industrial cluster in Songdo, Korea.
Sponsored content by Viscom AGNew inline X-ray system for complex requirements With its new X8068 SL, Viscom AG is offering an innovative X-ray system which is specially designed for fully automatic inspection of large and heavy objects on workpiece carriers. Thus, for manufacturing in the electromobility and renewable energy sectors the very highest quality of power electronics can be guaranteed.
Kongsberg awards orders to Kitron Kitron has received an order with a value of more than NOK 90 million (EUR 8.7 million) from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.
Collins Aerospace adds smart line in Puerto Rico Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. has unveiled its 27,000-sq. ft. facility equipped with a fully automated smart line at the company’s Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico campus.
East West Mfg buys SureTech Assembly East West Manufacturing LLC has acquired SureTech Assembly Inc., a provider of manufacturing, assembly, testing and rework services related to wire and cable interconnects and harnesses, electromechanical assemblies and box builds.
Alphabet Inc. circling the wearable devices market Google owner Alphabet Inc. has reportedly made an offer to acquire wearable technology and smartwatch company, Fitbit Inc.
New Managing Director at NCAB Group Germany As of October 2019, Benjamin Klingenberg has been appointed as the new Managing Director of NCAB Group Germany. He will be responsible for the company’s business operations in the D/A/CH region.
Jure Sola: ‘I’m proud of our team for delivering solid results’ EMS provider Sanmina recorded fourth quarter revenues of USD 1.89 billions - on the low end of the company’s outlook.
Analog Devices acquires Test Motors Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announces that it acquiring Test Motors, a company specialising in predictive maintenance of electric motors and generators.
Neutronics to represent Schweizer in the USA and Canada Schweizer Electronic AG says that the company has entered into a sales representative agreement with Neutronics Solutions Inc. for the USA and Canada.
