Alphabet Inc. circling the wearable devices market
Google owner Alphabet Inc. has reportedly made an offer to acquire wearable technology and smartwatch company, Fitbit Inc.
This would be an indication that the company is considering joining electronics technology giants like Samsung and Apple in the increasingly crowded wearable electronics field, Reuters is reporting while citing people familiar with the matter. This is not the first time the tech-giant is looking at the wearable electronics market. In January, Fossil Group said it would sell its smartwatch technology currently in development to Google for USD 40 million. Google has not commented on its intentions for that property. Details of Alphabet’s offer to FitBit were not disclosed, and representatives from both companies declined Reuter’s invite to comment. However, market response to the news of a possible deal was favorable, with Alphabet’s shares going up 2% and Fitbit shares rising 27%.
Collins Aerospace adds smart line in Puerto Rico Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. has unveiled its 27,000-sq. ft. facility equipped with a fully automated smart line at the company’s Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico campus.
East West Mfg buys SureTech Assembly East West Manufacturing LLC has acquired SureTech Assembly Inc., a provider of manufacturing, assembly, testing and rework services related to wire and cable interconnects and harnesses, electromechanical assemblies and box builds.
New Managing Director at NCAB Group Germany As of October 2019, Benjamin Klingenberg has been appointed as the new Managing Director of NCAB Group Germany. He will be responsible for the company’s business operations in the D/A/CH region.
Jure Sola: ‘I’m proud of our team for delivering solid results’ EMS provider Sanmina recorded fourth quarter revenues of USD 1.89 billions - on the low end of the company’s outlook.
Analog Devices acquires Test Motors Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announces that it acquiring Test Motors, a company specialising in predictive maintenance of electric motors and generators.
Neutronics to represent Schweizer in the USA and Canada Schweizer Electronic AG says that the company has entered into a sales representative agreement with Neutronics Solutions Inc. for the USA and Canada.
Veoneer to divest its Japan and China JV:s Swedish ADAS company Veoneer, says that it has singed agreements to sell its 51% ownership in the Japanese (VNBJ) and Chinese (VNBZ) entities that comprise Veoneer Nissin Brake Systems (VNBS) to its JV partner Nissin-Kogyo Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Pepperl+Fuchs unveils U.S. dist center After a two-year delay, Pepperl+Fuchs held a ribbon-cutting recently for its new 110,000 sq. ft. U.S. distribution center (UDC) in Katy, Texas.
Energizer to close plant in Vermont Nearly one-hundred people will eventually be out of work following the multi-phase closure of an Energizer manufacturing plant in Bennington, Vermont, local news sources are reporting.
KORE Power eyeing U.S. sites for new plant KORE Power announced it is currently scouting U.S. locations for a one million sq. ft. lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant.
MEMS and sensors fab capacity to grow 25% through 2023 Total worldwide installed capacity for MEMS and sensors fabs is forecast to grow 25% to 4.7 million wafers per month from 2018 to 2023, driven by explosive demand across communications, transportation, medical, mobile, industrial and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications, says SEMI.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
Aspocomp navigates uncertain market - order book rose by 60% Sales for the Finnish PCB manufacturer remained stable during the company’s third quarter – this despite uncertain market conditions.
Neways records higher turnover in third quarter Neways Electronics International N.V. reported on net turnover of EUR 132.9 million; a 5.5 percent increase compared with Q3-18.
Follow-up order for Manz in the Energy Storage segment Manz AG is further expanding its successful partnership with one of the world's leading battery manufacturers with a major order worth around EUR 20 million.
Pfeiffer Vacuum opens new plant in Wuxi China Vacuum solutions provider, Pfeiffer Vacuum, celebrated the expansion of its facility in Wuxi, China on October 23 with a grand opening ceremony.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
Panasonic partners with Siemens in the field of assembly machines Panasonic Factory Solutions says it is entering into a partnership with Siemens Factory Automation in the field of assembly machines and factory automation.
ABB to acquire Chinese EV charging provider ABB says the company is to acquire a majority stake of 67% in Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese e-mobility solution provider.
SG Wireless partners with Wirepas to scale IoT product development Hong Kong-based full stack IoT solutions provider, SG Wireless, says it has signed a partnership agreement with Wirepas, a Finnish software licensing company providing mesh networking in large-scale industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications.
NIBE acquires 51% of shares in Therm-X of California Swedish heating and control company, NIBE Industrier AB, has signed an agreement to acquire 51% of the shares in Therm-X of California, Inc. and has an option to acquire the remaining 49%.
Sponsored content by Almit GmbHSmall area ratio, big performance: Almit‘s worldwide innovation MR-NH In the automotive sector, electronic is more frequently directly placed at the power unit, wherefore a downsizing of the control units becomes necessary. Moreover, in module design, a high mix of module sizes can be found more and more frequently.
Neways appoints Eric Stodel as new CEO Neways Electronics International appoints Eric Stodel as the new CEO and chairman of the Executive Board of Neways. Eric Stodel will succeed Huub van der Vrande who has decided to step down as per 31 December 2019.
Supply chain automation: Honeywell stepping up Honeywell has announced the creation of Honeywell Robotics, an advanced technology center of excellence focused on innovating and developing AI, machine learning, computer vision and advanced robotics for use across supply chains.
First Solar unveils new Ohio factory First Solar, Inc. has fired up production at its new photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing facility in Lake Township, Ohio, the company’s second factory in the United States.
Mycronic: Strong order intake during an otherwise weak quarter "Order intake increased by 52 percent, with strong contributions from both Assembly Solutions and Pattern Generators," says Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO.