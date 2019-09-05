© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com Analysis | September 05, 2019
US-China trade impacts global top ten IC design companies
The global top ten IC design companies for 2Q19 ranked by revenue have just been released by TrendForce, in which we see revenues of the top five all falling YoY.
This was due to the US-China trade war, mounting inventory levels along the supply chain and less-than-satisfactory global demand for consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, notebooks, LCDs, TVs, servers etc. NVIDIA registered the largest decline among the five: 20.1%. This is also the first time in three years that Nvidia's seen YoY revenue declines for three consecutive quarters. TrendForce Analyst Chia-Yang, Yao says that weak Chinese demand, crippled by the US-China trade war and leading China's systems suppliers to reduce pull-ins for components, put the revenues of Broadcom and Qualcomm, for whom China forms the main market, on a YoY slide in 2Q19. Qualcomm is facing intensifying competition from pace-gathering competitors Mediatek and China smartphone chip supplier UNISOC. Mediatek had been using the 12nm process for its mobile processor product line since 2018, greatly enhancing cost structure and adding more value to the product, whereas UNISOC implemented Cortex-A55 and A75 CPUs in its low-mid range processors, effectively presenting a wider choice of products for clients and subsequently placing pressure on Qualcomm, who now has a new competitor to deal with in the low-mid range market. As for the top ten, Nvidia saw the greatest decline. Despite having still enjoyed growths in automotive and professional visual applications and having actively managed the high inventory levels it originally faced, these were still not enough to prevent a consecutive three-quarter YoY fall in revenue, pulled down by the weight of the large declines seen in its graphic cards and datacenter products. However, Nvidia's declines in 2Q19 narrowed somewhat compared to 1Q19, and may continue to narrow in 3Q19 thanks to effectively reduced inventory levels. Mediatek's revenue for 2Q19 came to NT$61.567 billion, a 1.8% growth over 2Q18, while its gross profit margin continued to recover, yet this growth actually turns into a 2.7% YoY decline after conversion into USD due to conversion rates. Although Mediatek and Qualcomm were both likewise affected by the weakened global demand for smartphones, Mediatek continued to manufacture its line of good value processor products for cell phone applications with its 12nm process. These products have already entered the low-mid range markets, further constricting Qualcomm's cell phone chip shipment performance. As for AMD, despite performing excellently in the processor and datacenter segments, the weak sales for GPU products, blockchain and semi-customized products dragged down revenue performance. And while being a US chip giant, Xilinx boasts a highly diversified clientele, and saw growths in the industrial, telecommunications and automotive segments, even though it was slightly affected in the datacenter segment. Marvell, on the other hand, benefitted from the increasing demand in the telecommunications market, and grew together with Xilinx against the falling revenue trend as many US based IC design companies gave less-than-satisfactory performances. Taiwanese IC design companies Novatek and Realtek gave a stellar performance in 2Q19. Novatek, with its TDDI solutions, received considerable interest by China's smartphone suppliers. Adding the feverish demand for AMOLED driver chips, revenue grew by 18% YoY. Realtek's revenue grew on the strength of the market demand for PCs, consumer products and telecom products and surged by 30.2% YoY. As for Synaptics, it's poor performance in the mobile segment dragged down overall revenues, whereas Dialog gave growths in customized mixed-signals, connection and audio applications, putting Dialog back at tenth place in overall revenue. Despite entering the traditional peak season of the semiconductor market, the US-China trade dispute runs its course without any signs of slowing down in 3Q19 looking forward, and whether major IC design companies may maintain growth will still depend on whether their sales strategies will be able to distribute market risks presented by the US-China trade dispute. Top ten IC Designers for 2Q19, ranked by revenue - unit: million USD
For more information visit TrendForce
|Ranking
|Company
|2Q19
|2Q18
|YoY
|1
|Broadcom
|4,375 (E)
|4,718
|-7,3%
|2
|Qualcomm
|3,567
|4,087
|-12,7%
|3
|NVIDIA
|2,352
|2,945
|-20,1%
|4
|MediaTek
|1,977
|2,031
|-2,7%
|5
|AMD
|1,531
|1,756
|-12,8%
|6
|Xilinx
|850
|684
|24,3%
|7
|Marvell
|654 (E)
|645
|1,4%
|8
|Novatek
|527
|445
|18,2%
|9
|Realtek
|488
|374
|30,2%
|10
|Dialog
|336
|295
|13,9%
For more information visit TrendForce
Bosch and CATL collaborate on battery cells Bosch and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) have concluded a...
Delphi opens its electrification & electronics plant in Poland Delphi Technologies announces that the company has officially opened its new Electrification & Electronics plant in Blonie, Poland to support growing demand for electrification solutions.
Filtronic wants to sell its antenna operations UK-based designer and manufacturer of customised RF, microwave and millimetre wave...
HEIDENHAIN opens new central US sales office HEIDENHAIN is opening a new central U.S. sales office as part of the company’s continued...
US-China trade impacts global top ten IC design companies The global top ten IC design companies for 2Q19 ranked by revenue have just been released...
Universal Display Corporation partners with LG Chem Universal Display Corporation and LG Chem, have entered into a strategic OLED host...
New Faraday Future CEO announced California-based global shared intelligent mobility company Faraday Future has appointed a...
AMETEK acquires Pacific Design Technologies AMETEK announces that it has acquired Pacific Design Technologies, Inc. (PDT), a...
Global semiconductor sales decrease 15.5% YoY in July Global sales increase slightly on a month-to-month basis, but all regional markets down...
Irridian outgrows its current location - time for something bigger Following on from a series of recent successes – and with a very healthy order book for the...
Cemtrex completes the sale of its EMS subsidiary Cemtrex Inc. has completed the sale of its EMS business, ROB Cemtrex. Pursuant to the terms...
Another US defence company buys Nano Dimension’s DragonFly... Nano Dimension Ltd., says that one of the one of the top ten largest U.S.-based global...
Micropulse expanding med-tech manufacturing Micropulse Inc., an Indiana-based medical device manufacturer, is expanding its Whitley County...
Sequel Wire and Cable broadens horizons in Indiana Brand-new start-up Sequel Wire and Cable will launch operations at the Argos Manufacturing...
Elmatica approved as a member of SOFF The Norwegian PCB broker has been approved as a member of the Swedish Security and...
VARTA plans another expansion - looking for pole position The VARTA AG Group is again expanding its production capacities. After projections...
Toshiba Memory could make huge gains from Lite-On’s SSD business Taiwan’s Lite-On Technology Corp. (Lite-On) announced on August 30 that it will offload the entire stake of its SSD business to Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp. (TMCHD).
Continental considers spin-off of powertrain division Continental’s Executive Board has decided to consider the possibility of a spin-off of the...
Qualcomm and Dallah inks small cell patent license agreement Qualcomm and Saudi Arabian company Dallah Trans Arabia Limited Liability Company...
Mercury Systems lands order for radar processing subsystems Mercury Systems has won a USD 22 million order from a major defense prime contractor...
European semi distribution slows down through spring quarter DMASS reports a decline of 1% in semiconductor growth in Q2/2019. Slowdown expected...
Toshiba Memory to acquire LITE-ON's SSD business Toshiba Memory, soon to be rebranded as Kioxia Holdings Corporation, says it has signed a...
Kansas-based Pivot acquires A2E Limited Pivot International announced it has purchased Scotland-based design and engineering firm...
Google dialing in Vietnam for Pixel phone production Google has announced it will shift production of its Pixel smartphone from China to...Load more news