SMT & Inspection | July 17, 2006
KIC helped Flextronics save energy
KIC announces that it has posted a case study to its Web site on how Flextronics reduced reflow oven energy consumption by using the KIC Auto-Focus.
Authored by Piotr Kaznica of Flextronics, Tczew, Poland, the case study, “The Effect on Energy Use from an Optimized Reflow Oven Recipe in Lead-free Applications,” can be found on KIC's website.
Due to the higher melting point of the lead-free Sn/Ag/Cu alloy, higher reflow soldering temperatures are required for lead-free PCB assembly. Consequently, reflow oven energy consumption is growing as well. The case study is focused on the potential opportunity to reduce higher energy requirements with the use of modern thermal profiling and process optimization software. To determine the energy consumption during the lead-free reflow process, a convection oven was equipped with a multifunctional energy meter. Measurements were performed for several days, during which the oven processed leaded and lead-free versions of the same product respectively.
The case study concludes that using a modern thermal process optimization tool resulted in 15% and 7.8% reduction in energy comsumption for a leaded and lead-free application respectively . Further, the optimized oven recipes operate in the “sweet spot” of the process window, improving quality and productivity in addition to reducing operating expenses.
The energy savings discussed in the article are significant, and can benefit the industry tremendously.
Due to the higher melting point of the lead-free Sn/Ag/Cu alloy, higher reflow soldering temperatures are required for lead-free PCB assembly. Consequently, reflow oven energy consumption is growing as well. The case study is focused on the potential opportunity to reduce higher energy requirements with the use of modern thermal profiling and process optimization software. To determine the energy consumption during the lead-free reflow process, a convection oven was equipped with a multifunctional energy meter. Measurements were performed for several days, during which the oven processed leaded and lead-free versions of the same product respectively.
The case study concludes that using a modern thermal process optimization tool resulted in 15% and 7.8% reduction in energy comsumption for a leaded and lead-free application respectively . Further, the optimized oven recipes operate in the “sweet spot” of the process window, improving quality and productivity in addition to reducing operating expenses.
The energy savings discussed in the article are significant, and can benefit the industry tremendously.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments