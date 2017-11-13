© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 13, 2017
Embron Group acquires Swedish electronics and software developer
Embron Group, the parent company to EMS provider Norautron, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the electronics and software development company QRTECH.
Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, QRTECH employs about 90 people and estimates revenues in the range of SEK 120 Million (EUR 12.3 million) in 2017.
Embron provides own branded hardware and software solutions, customised solutions, R&D and Engineering services and manufacturing services to customers within market segments including marine, offshore, defence, automotive, security, industrial automation and transportation
“Embron provides a unique combination of leading technology solutions and services with extensive knowledge of the industries we serve. This enables us to be both deep and broad in our approach to providing our customers with exactly what they need in each specific case, while utilising cross industry expertise to the benefit of our customers,” says Trond K. Johannessen, President and CEO of Embron.
The acquisition of QRTECH aims to strengthen Embron’s service offering within R&D and Engineering services. QRTECH specialises in electronics and software development and delivers engineering competence and product development services, ranging from concepts and prototypes to mass production.
QRTECH’s main market segments include automotive, industrial, medtech and energy & building automation. Its software and electronics expertise will complement the electronics manufacturing activities of Norautron and contribute to strengthening the Group’s service offering within engineering and R&D services.
“We have been developing strategies to expand our market offering within R&D services such as software development and electronics design for some time, and QRTECH will help us to achieve this. It is a highly competent and professional organisation with a strong market position in Sweden and a base of expertise that complements the Embron Group companies,” says Trond K. Johannessen.
“We very much look forward to becoming an Embron Group company and further develop our service offering to the benefit of its growing international customer base. QRTECH is ready to contribute to Embron’s position as a world class global technology group. Furthermore, being part of the Embron group will give QRTECH added strength to continue growing our existing business. We will be able to better serve our current customers and take on more demanding assignments” says Bengt Nordén, Managing Director QRTECH AB
