© norxe

A new contract and new client for Norautron

Even though norxe is a newcomer in the market for projector applications, the people behind the company are certainly not. The company, located in Fredrikstad in Norwary, was founded by people with previous market experience – who saw an opportunity in the market that was not catered, and went for it.

The norxe products uses technology that – which the company claim – is 4-5 x better than the current LED illuminated projectors, being more durable and requires less maintenance. The company recently launched their first product, the P1, and production ramp-up are scheduled for Q2-2017.



norxe’ projectors are used by professionals within: Simulation, V&R, Medical and Control rooms.

“At norxe we are focusing on our core business and trust the expertise from selected suppliers. For electronics prototyping and manufacturing, Norautron was the obvious choice. We felt ‘at home’ already in our first meeting,” states Kjell Einar Olsen, CEO of norxe.



“Norautron enjoys working with demanding and creative customers. People that trust us who want to benefit from experience and knowledge. We welcome norxe as an inspiring customer,” says Bibbi Stålstrøm, Key Account Manager at Norautron