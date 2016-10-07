© ABAX

Abax signs manufacturing deal with Norautron

Developer of electronic Triplogs, GPS tracking, fleet management systems, Abax, has signed a three year manufacturing contract with Norautron valued at NOK 200 million (EUR 22.23 million).

The agreement enables Abax to move all production back to Norway. “It has been a goal of ours for a long time to consolidate and automate production in one place. Advanced robot technology, high level skills within prototyping and product manufacturing as well as proximity to our headquarters in Larvik were contributing factors behind our choice of Norautron,” says managing director of ABAX as, Petter Quinsgaard.



The deal between the two companies from Norwegian Larvik and Horten means that Norautron will start up the production of hardware for Abax from January 2017. The company will deliver both prototypes as well as new products for the market – this in addition to mainstream manufacturing services of Abax range of electronic log books and tracking products.



“We are particularly pleased to have won this significant contract. The manufacturing solutions we will set up for ABAX products will include a substantial element of automation. This will demand close cooperation with ABAX in the time to come and is completely in line with our strategic choice of automation and robotization for profitable manufacturing production in Norway,” says Øyvind Sedivy, managing director of Norautron.