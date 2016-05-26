© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

Multek opens new Zhuhai automotive division

Multek has launched its new Zhuhai automotive division in response to its growing automotive business.

The Company also announced completion of ISO/TS16949:2009 quality accreditation for its high layer count factory, and now delivers TS16949-grade automotive offerings at all of its manufacturing facilities.



The automotive team, led by David Douglas, will support and direct all automotive activities, from customer inquiries and new product introduction (NPI), through mass production and ongoing customer service.



Franck Lize, president of Multek, said, "The new Zhuhai automotive division underscores our commitment to the auto industry. Now more than ever, Multek is equipped and qualified to leverage our wide range of technologies and solutions specifically for automotive customers. From advanced engineering to NPI and manufacturing, we are uniquely qualified and positioned as a key innovator and reliable partner for this industry.