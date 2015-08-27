© ouraring

Ouraring signs with Sanmina

Ouraring signed an agreement for Sanmina to produce the first generation of the ŌURA ring

"The ŌURA ring contains state-of-the-art miniaturized electronics, and Sanmina has provided substantial expertise in helping us prototype and bring this breakthrough technology to market efficiently and rapidly," said Tommi Pyykönen, COO of Ouraring. "Sanmina's close proximity to our R&D facility in Finland allows us to work with them every step of the way, enabling rapid product development. As we begin volume production, a service provider with the global scale, presence and extensive know-how of Sanmina ensures our ability to increase manufacturing volume and efficiency, and solidify our market entry and position."



"Sanmina is proud to contribute to the production of Ouraring's new smart wearable device," said Dr. Sundar Kamath, Senior Vice President of Corporate Technology at Sanmina. "Products like the ŌURA ring help people improve the quality of sleep and their active life by applying microelectronics in innovative new ways. At Sanmina, it is truly gratifying to help companies like Ouraring bring new products to market by leveraging our expertise in miniaturization and manufacturing."