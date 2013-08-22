© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

TCL Mobile invest in Siplace equipment

With the steadily rising demand for smartphones – Chinese, TCL Mobile Communication has invested in further Siplace equipment for their facility in Huizouh.

TCL Mobile has been producing mobile communication devices under the TCL and Alcatel OneTouch brands since 1999. Qu Weihua, head of TCL Mobile’s SMT department, says about his company’s investment: "In my opinion, the Siplace people are true pioneers. They are always a step ahead and provide us with the latest technologies. This year we once again compared the Siplace machines with equipment from other makers. In the end we selected Siplace, because we are confident that the machines will meet our requirements for a very long time."



The TCL Mobile plant in Huizhou currently has 32 Siplace SMT production lines on which the company churns out 40 to 50 million smartphones per year. Because of the high level of demand, TCL Mobile recently purchased additional Siplace SX-Series and X-Series machines.

