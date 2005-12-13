Henkel introduces range of<br> Thermally Conductive Adhesives

Based on proven, proprietary structural adhesive technology, the products represent a new concept in the bonding of heat-dissipating electrical and electronic devices to conventional heat sinks and spreaders. Loctite Bead-on-Bead is a unique chemistry for a two-part acrylic adhesive. Instead of following the traditional method of premixing the two parts and managing the inherent pot-life issues associated with this, manufacturers are now able to apply each part independently to the component. With the new product range, mixing occurs only when the two items to be bonded are joined together.



“The introduction of Loctite Bead-on-Bead technology is an important development for the electronics industry and the process benefits are immense,” explains Jimmy Earle, Global Product Manager for Thermal Interface Materials at Henkel. “The range presents significant advancements in adhesive technology, offering superior levels of thermal performance and reliability for manufacturers increasingly moving towards more demanding applications. In addition, the technology also reduces manufacturing costs by eliminating the need to use primer and the problems associated with this. For increased manufacturing throughput, reliability and cost-effectiveness, Loctite Bead-on-Bead looks set to become a dominant adhesive technology.”



With a high thermal conductivity of 1.75 W/m°K, Loctite Bead-on-Bead offers a 40% improvement in cooling performance over previous products, allowing manufacturers to use smaller and more cost-effective heat sinks. The no-mix, no-measure, two-part system eliminates the need for meter-mix dispense systems, significantly widening assembly process windows. The high bond strength means that the adhesives are consistently reliable, eliminating field failures related to de-bonding. Fast fixture and cure rates allow for high production throughput whilst a lower viscosity serves to simplify dispensing requirements. Following extensive tests on a wide array of substrates, the new product range is proven to offer high standards of environmental resistance, making it ideal for a diverse range of variable manufacturing environments.



Available in product types Loctite 3875 and Loctite 3876, the thermally conductive adhesives are marketed with or without 7 mil glass spacer beads to provide controlled spacing and electrical isolation from heat sink. In addition, the products incorporate a unique colour coded system for increased manufacturing control. The adhesives are coloured part yellow and part blue so that when the parts are assembled, the resulting bondline becomes green. This avoids the potential for errors in production and allows for simple visual inspection of the final assembly. Featuring a wide selection of process benefits, the new range of thermally conductive adhesives form a solid addition to Henkel's range of high performance thermal interface materials to meet the needs of design and manufacturing engineers.

