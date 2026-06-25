Evertiq Expo Berlin 2026 – through the lens

On June 18, 328 people from 199 companies filled TEC Event Campus for the latest edition of Evertiq Expo Berlin. The conversations on the floor tracked closely with what was happening on stage and in the industry in general – memory shortages, raw material pressure, lead times, geopolitics, the Strait of Hormuz.

And underneath all of it, a quieter theme: companies increasingly looking for partners they can reach quickly, call directly, and rely on when conditions shift without warning.

The conference gave that instinct some structure. Dieter G. Weiss and Eric Miscoll put numbers to Europe's EMS stagnation. Nikolaos Florous explained why the memory market is no longer behaving like anyone's models say it should. Mira Grünhaupt showed what happens when a mid-sized manufacturer replaces Excel with something smarter.

Below is a selection of images from the day.



































































© Evertiq

You can find more pictures from the day here, and our full recap article here.

Evertiq Expo Berlin returns on June 17, 2027.