The Tunisia site expands DELTEC's capabilities beyond traditional PCB assembly into cable assembly, plastic injection molding and module and product manufacturing, according to a press release from the company.

DELTEC describes the move as a step toward becoming a "comprehensive systems and solutions provider" rather than a pure electronics manufacturer, framed under the company's "From Concept to Customer" principle.

The company points to several practical benefits of the international structure: greater supply reliability amid strained global supply chains, access to expanded manufacturing capacity within the network, and improved scalability across project sizes. DELTEC also expects the Tunisia site to complement its main facility in Furth im Wald, Germany, allowing electronics produced there to be paired with components from Tunisia.

"Our customers are under significant pressure to remain internationally competitive — across all process steps. With this acquisition, we are even better positioned to support them reliably, from small series to industrial high-volume production," said Carsten Ellermeier, CEO and owner of DELTEC.

As Evertiq reported earlier this month, Cicor divested the Tunisia facility as part of a broader integration and productivity programme expected to deliver recurring EBITDA improvements of more than CHF 10 million annually.