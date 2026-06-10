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Electronics Production |
Incap’s US factory resumes operation following power outage
Finnish EMS provider Incap reports that its factory in Pennsylvania has resumed production following a brief closure caused by a storm-related power outage. The factory was shut down on Monday, June 8.
The production interruption was short-lived and the factory has returned to normal operations, according to a press release from the company. The closure did not cause major delays for planned deliveries and will not have a significant financial impact on Incap.
As Evertiq reported yesterday, severe storms in the area caused a power outage that forced the temporary closure.