Production at the facility is suspended due to the loss of electricity. Power restoration was initially expected sooner, but the timing of the restoration and subsequent production restart remains uncertain, according to a press release from the company.

Incap has activated contingency procedures and is in close contact with customers to assess the potential impact on deliveries. The company is developing plans to mitigate any delays.

At the current time, the company estimates that the temporary closure will not have any significant financial impact on the group.