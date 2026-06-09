Motorola Solutions to acquire Israeli firm D-Fend for $1.5 billion

Motorola Solutions has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli counter-drone technology firm D-Fend Solutions for a purchase price of USD 1.5 billion.

D-Fend’s field technology is trusted by government, public safety and enterprise organizations, with thousands of deployments across more than 30 countries, with annual revenue growth of over 50% over the last three years and expected full year 2026 revenues of USD 185 million, according to a media release.

“Rogue drones have transformed our skies into a landscape of unpredictable risk, where simple detection is no longer enough,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions. “With D-Fend, drone threats are not just identified — their communications are overridden and redirected, safely bringing them to the ground, keeping people and communities safe.”

“Joining Motorola Solutions allows us to accelerate our mission of securing the skies,” said Zohar Halachmi, chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions. “By leveraging Motorola Solutions’ deep expertise and long-term customer relationships across public safety, federal and enterprise, we can deliver even greater impact to the communities and organizations we serve.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, the media release said.