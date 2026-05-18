Highlights from Evertiq Expo Kraków

To take a look at what happened in Kraków, we are sharing a full report from the Evertiq Expo Kraków 2026 trade show and additional full gallery from this special day.

This year’s edition of Evertiq Expo Kraków attracted hundreds of participants from across Europe (full statistics here), creating a space for networking among professionals in the electronics industry. The atmosphere of the event is best captured by the photos in the gallery below:











©Evertiq

The conference program focused on current challenges in the electronics sector, changes in the global supply chain, and the future of the semiconductor market and electronics manufacturing in Europe. A detailed summary of what took place at Evertiq Expo Kraków 2026 can be found here.

One of the highlights of the event was a presentation by Claus Aasholm (Semiconductor Business Intelligence), a semiconductor market analyst, who spoke in Poland for the first time. During his presentation, he discussed the most important trends affecting the global chip industry, including the economic situation, changes in the distribution of production capacity, and Europe’s growing role in the strategic development of the semiconductor sector.

Expo attendees also had the opportunity to see Edward Warchocki’s AI robot, which demonstrated practical applications of AI-based interactions. The demonstrations focused on human-machine communication and the potential for using AI in modern technological solutions for industry.

Evertiq Expo Kraków also provided a space for discussions on the growing importance of the defense sector for the European electronics industry. The conference concluded with a presentation by Ewelina Bednarz of Evertiq, who presented a ranking of the 20 largest European defense companies and changes occurring in the market structure. In her presentation, she drew particular attention to the growing importance of electronics and semiconductors in defense projects and the increasing activity of European manufacturers.

The next edition of the Evertiq Expo in Kraków will take place on June 9, 2027.