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Top-20_defence
© Liviorki for Evertiq
Electronics Production |

Defence spending drives arms revenue surge – Europe’s top 20

Dennis Dahlgren

The world’s largest arms producers saw their revenues climb in 2024, as governments ramped up efforts to modernise and expand their military capabilities.

According to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the combined arms revenues of the Top 100 companies reached a record USD 679 billion, marking a 5.9% increase compared with 2023.

The growth reflects sustained demand driven by ongoing conflicts, rising geopolitical tensions, and a broader shift towards long-term rearmament.

Europe ramps up

European arms producers recorded strong growth over the year. Of the 26 companies in the ranking (excluding Russia), 23 increased their arms revenues.

Combined revenues rose by 13% to USD 151 billion, with demand largely linked to the war in Ukraine and efforts to replenish national stockpiles.

Among the standouts, Czechoslovak Group posted the fastest growth of all companies in the Top 100 (193%, to USD 3.6 billion), driven by high demand for ammunition and large-scale supply initiatives. Ukraine’s own defence industry also expanded rapidly, with arms revenues increasing by 41% in 2024.

US companies maintain lead

US-based companies continue to dominate the global arms industry, accounting for the largest share of total revenues.

Most US firms in the Top 100 reported revenue growth, supported by strong domestic demand and ongoing procurement programmes. At the same time, SIPRI notes that parts of the industry continue to face production-related challenges, including delays and cost pressures.

Mixed picture in Asia

In contrast, arms producers in Asia and Oceania saw a slight decline in revenues.

This was primarily due to lower revenues among Chinese companies, which SIPRI links to postponed or cancelled contracts.

Demand continues to build

Despite the overall increase in revenues, SIPRI highlights that rising demand is still constrained by production bottlenecks and supply chain disruptions. Many companies are still working through growing order backlogs, while facing limited production capacity and delays.

As a result, the institute expects the upward trend to continue, as existing orders are converted into deliveries and companies expand output.

European Rank 
(2024)		European Rank 
(2023)		Top 100 rank 
(2024)		Top 100 rank
 (2023)		CompanyCountry of origin
116BAE SystemsUnited Kingdom
2312 13LeonardoItaly
3213 12AirbusTrans-European
4415 16ThalesFrance
5620 26RheinmetallGermany
6523 21Rolls-RoyceUnited Kingdom
71028 35SaabSweden
8929 33SafranFrance
973030MBDATrans-European
10836 32Naval GroupFrance
111139 37Babcock International GroupUnited Kingdom
121340 45Dassault Aviation GroupFrance
131242 43KNDSTrans-European
14-46 81Czechoslovak GroupCzcheia
151951 60PGZPoland
161852 57JSC Ukrainian Defense IndustryUkraine
171553 49FincantieriItaly
18165955Serco GroupUnited Kingdom
19206163ThyssenKruppGermany
20-6270HensoldtGermany
Top 20 European arms-producing companies (SIPRI, 2024)

Evertiq presented the ranking of Europe's largest arms producers on stage during Evertiq Expo Krakow on May 07 – offering a snapshot of the European defence industry. Evertiq Expo will return to Krakow again next year, make sure to don’t miss out.

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© 2026 Evertiq AB May 07 2026 4:38 pm V31.2.0-1
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