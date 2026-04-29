Evertiq Expo Zürich 2026 – highlights in pictures

The one-day event gathered 341 participants from 212 companies engaging in meetings, product discussions, and knowledge exchange throughout the day.

Alongside the compact table-top exhibition, the conference programme offered a broad perspective on the forces currently shaping the electronics industry. Rather than focusing on a single theme, the sessions moved across key tensions – from global market dynamics to supply chain challenges and technological development.

Among the highlights on stage, Dieter Weiss from in4ma presented an overview of the global EMS industry in 2025, showing how the expected recovery in Europe failed to materialise. Instead, the region faced stagnation, while EMS companies in the Far East and Southeast Asia recorded double-digit growth – highlighting an increasing regional imbalance in the market.

Nikolaos Florous from Memphis Electronic focused on the transformation of the global memory market, describing how it is shifting away from its traditionally cyclical nature. Demand is increasingly driven by AI, geopolitical realignment, and rising capital intensity – resulting in simultaneous shortages in both legacy and advanced memory, but for very different reasons.

Claus Aasholm of Semiconductor Business Intelligence broadened the perspective with a data-driven analysis of the semiconductor industry, challenging common narratives by focusing on underlying metrics. His insights pointed to how capacity expansion, investment patterns, supply chain shifts, and policy decisions are reshaping the industry and revealing where real growth is taking place.

Together, these sessions reflected the wider direction of the programme, connecting macro-level developments with practical industry implications.

Below is a selection of images capturing the atmosphere, meetings, and exchanges that defined the first edition of Evertiq Expo Zürich.



















© Evertiq

For a full recap of the event, read our detailed article here, and explore more pictures from the day here.

Looking ahead, Evertiq Expo will return to Zürich on April 22, 2027.