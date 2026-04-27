Evertiq Expo Zurich debuts with strong turnout

The one-day event brought together 341 participants from a total of 212 companies. During the day, 181 visitors met with 70 exhibiting companies.

The Zurich event follows Evertiq’s established table-top format, focused on compact exhibitions combined with a conference programme. According to participants, the format enabled direct interaction and shorter, more focused meetings compared with larger trade fairs.

“This is exactly the kind of format the Swiss market has been missing — compact, focused, and built around real interaction,” says Daniel Myrtenblad, Expo Manager at Evertiq.

The conference programme followed a similar pattern.

Rather than focusing on a single dominant theme, it moved across a set of tensions currently shaping the electronics industry — between miniaturisation and manufacturability, innovation and supply constraints, global dynamics and local capabilities. The structure translated well into audience response, with strong attendance throughout the day, at times exceeding room capacity.

“As we built the programme, the goal was to reflect how different parts of the industry are evolving in parallel,” says Ewelina Bednarz, Global Content Manager at Evertiq.

Among the speakers were Patrick Stockbrügger of LPKF Laser & Electronics and Daniel Schulze of Dyconex, who addressed developments in laser depaneling and PCB miniaturisation. Dieter G. Weiss provided a broader view on global EMS dynamics and Europe’s stagnation. Questions of supply chain resilience and alternative sourcing were addressed by Stefan Theil (Factronix), alongside market analysis from Nikolaos Florous (Memphis Electronic) and Claus Aasholm.

Material constraints and regulatory pressure in Europe were discussed by Alexander Ippich (Isola GmbH), while the afternoon sessions shifted towards engineering and implementation — including AI-assisted PCB design presented by Rolf Nick (FlowCAD), embedded component technologies by Dimitri Kokkinis (Cicor), and process optimisation in coating and dispensing by Gianfranco Sinistra (Rehm Thermal Systems).

Evertiq has confirmed that the event will return to Zurich on April 22, 2027.