Kitron to expand manufacturing capacity in Sweden

The investment is intended to support expected growth in the coming years, primarily driven by demand from defence-related programmes. Kitron acquired DeltaNordic, now operating as Kitron Eltech, earlier this year and has since identified the site as a key part of its future expansion.

“The decision to expand the operation here is a clear signal that this site is central to Kitron’s growth plans,” says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron, in a press release.

The planned facility will comprise approximately 7,300 square metres of production space, in addition to offices. This is approximately twice the size of the current leased facility. Kitron will own the new building.

The expansion is also expected to significantly increase headcount. According to the company, the workforce is projected to grow from around 120 employees to approximately 300 as production ramps up to meet its order backlog.

“Investing in a new and improved facility sends a clear signal to the local community and to our customers, particularly BAE Systems Hägglunds. The plans also call for a significant staff expansion,” says Rickard Vahlberg, Managing Director of Kitron Eltech.

Kitron has signed a letter of intent with the municipality to acquire land for the new facility, located approximately five kilometres south of the city centre. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2027, with completion expected in early 2028.