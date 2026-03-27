Inside one of Taiwan's semiconductor factories

A documentary published by TaiwanPlus Docs offers that perspective, taking viewers inside one of Micron Technology’s semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Taiwan.

The video explores the scale and complexity of modern semiconductor production, from highly controlled cleanroom environments to the precision required at every stage of the manufacturing process. It highlights the technological sophistication of these facilities and the need for consistency across a process that includes more than 1,000 individual steps.

The documentary also explains key elements of chip production, including photolithography and wafer processing, showing how silicon wafers are coated, exposed, and etched to form nanometer-scale structures. With each chip containing tens of billions of transistors, even the smallest contamination can disrupt production, which is why such environments are designed to minimise particles and human interference.

Beyond the factory floor, the video places the operation within the broader context of Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem, where companies such as Micron Technology and TSMC play central roles. It also touches on the growing resource demands of advanced chip manufacturing and how companies are approaching sustainability as part of ongoing development.

As TaiwanPlus focuses on presenting Taiwan’s technological landscape to a global audience, the documentary provides a detailed look at the processes and infrastructure behind one of the most advanced industrial sectors today.