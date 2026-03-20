From global dependence to local ambition – Apple’s supply chain shift

For years, semiconductor manufacturing has been heavily concentrated in Asia. Today, nearly all of the world’s most advanced chips are produced in Taiwan – a region facing increasing geopolitical pressure. For companies like Apple, that concentration represents a growing risk, from potential conflict to tariffs and trade disruptions.

In response, Apple has begun the long and complex process of bringing parts of its semiconductor supply chain back to the United States. But how realistic is that shift, and how far has the company actually come?

Rather than breaking down the entire process ourselves, here’s a detailed video report from The Wall Street Journal. Reporter Rolfe Winkler visits key suppliers, including TSMC, ASML, and Foxconn, tracing the journey from raw silicon wafers to final assembly – and highlighting just how complex and global the ecosystem still is: