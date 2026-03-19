Hensoldt to recruit from Aumovio amid global R&D cuts

The initiative targets Aumovio’s sites in Ulm, Lindau and Markdorf in southern Germany, where around 600 employees are impacted as the company realigns its global research and development activities.

Under the agreement, affected employees will be offered opportunities to transition into roles at Hensoldt, which is expanding its production and delivery capacity amid continued demand in the defence sector.

The move comes as Aumovio is undergoing broader changes to its R&D organisation. The company previously announced plans to reduce up to 4,000 R&D positions globally by the end of 2026.

Hensoldt, meanwhile, is increasing recruitment to support growth in its core business, creating potential demand for skills overlapping with those affected by Aumovio’s restructuring, according to the companies.