Aumovio to cut up to 4,000 R&D jobs worldwide by end of 2026

The reductions are expected to be largely completed by the end of 2026 and will mainly affect R&D functions. Aumovio said the measures will be implemented as socially responsibly as possible.

The job cuts will primarily impact locations in India, Singapore, Romania, Serbia, Germany, and Mexico. In Germany, the company expects reductions in the high triple-digit range and has entered into discussions with employee representatives to explore alternatives that could limit job losses.

Aumovio reaffirmed its target of reducing its R&D expense ratio to below 10% of sales by 2027, down from 11.9% in the third quarter of 2025. The company said future R&D spending will be more tightly focused on selected technologies and supported by expanded development partnerships.

Voluntary programmes are planned at affected German sites from March 2026 as part of the implementation.

"With our highly competitive solutions, we are a technological leader in safe, exciting, connected, and autonomous mobility of the future. We are continuing to strengthen this market position with a clear strategy. In a challenging environment, we are now taking additional measures to consistently enhance our efficiency. We are focusing on value creating technologies, investing in future oriented fields, and leveraging both new and proven partnerships," CEO Philipp von Hirschheydt said in the press release.

The measures will be applied across all business areas and include portfolio prioritisation, stronger consolidation of activities, and continued standardisation and automation. Despite the reductions, Aumovio said it will continue to invest in areas such as software-defined vehicles, autonomous mobility, advanced display technologies, and electronic braking systems.

Aumovio was formed in 2025 as a spin-off from Continental AG’s Automotive business.