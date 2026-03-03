OMR Italia to cease PCB production, 27 jobs affected

The agreement was concluded on 25 February 2026 at Assolombarda, according to a press release from trade union Fiom Cgil Brianza.

The agreement provides for voluntary termination of employment under a non-opposition criterion, access to Italy’s NASpI unemployment benefit scheme and an additional financial incentive.

Fiom Cgil Brianza stated that the negotiations took place amid a sharp decline in production volumes. The union said its aim was to limit the social impact of the closure, avoid discretionary selection criteria and secure additional economic support for the affected employees.

The development follows a press release issued on 27 January 2026 in which Connexion Technologies announced a strategic partnership with OMR Italia to strengthen its European PCB presence. At the time, the companies said the collaboration would combine OMR’s engineering expertise with Connexion’s UK manufacturing capabilities to create a more resilient European PCB supply chain.

Fiom Cgil Brianza expressed concern over the closure, describing it as another loss of manufacturing capacity in the Brianza area. The union said the decision reflects broader pressures on the European electronics manufacturing sector and called for discussions at the regional level on industrial policy and support measures for high-technology manufacturing.

European PCB manufacturing increased by 2.4% in 2025, while the global PCB market expanded by more than 11%, according to Data4PCB. At the same time, 11 manufacturers exited the market, reducing the European PCB base to 168 companies operating 182 facilities, as previously reported by Evertiq.