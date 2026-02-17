Schweizer Electronic CTO to leave company

According to a press release, Gottwald has decided to step down from the Executive Board for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board and Gottwald have mutually agreed that he will leave his position with effect from 16 February 2026.

Gottwald was appointed CTO in April 2024 and assumed the role on 1 May 2024. At the time, the company highlighted his more than 30 years of experience at Schweizer, where he had held several technology-focused roles.

The company did not provide further details regarding the reasons for his departure.

Following his departure, the areas previously overseen by the CTO will be managed by CEO Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer and CFO Marc Bunz.