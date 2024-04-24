Thomas Gottwald takes on the role of CTO at Schweizer

Thomas Gottwald has been working at Schweizer Electronic AG for over 30 years. In his previous positions, he has contributed to the development of the p² Pack embedding technology. He started his career in 1991 in process technology and after various achievements – such as the introduction of HDI technology at Schweizer – he took over responsibility for the company's future technologies as Director of Innovations.

In his most recent role as Vice President of Technology, Gottwald was responsible for Innovations, Product Management, IP-Management and the Front End.