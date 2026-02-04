Scanfil sets 2026 outlook following two acquisitions

The Finnish EMS provider estimates that its turnover in 2026 will be in the range of EUR 940–1,060 million. Comparable EBITA is expected to amount to EUR 64–78 million.

The outlook follows an evaluation of the impact of the two recent acquisitions. In December 2025, Scanfil completed the acquisition of a majority stake in ADCO Circuits, a US-based electronics manufacturing services provider headquartered in Michigan. Scanfil acquired 80% of the company, which focuses primarily on customers in the defence and aerospace sectors.

In January 2026, Scanfil finalised the acquisition of MB Elettronica in Italy. The company operates within defence, aerospace and medical technology, among other segments.