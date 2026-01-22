Aspocomp increases net sales by 41% in 2025

Net sales amounted to EUR 38.8 million, representing an increase of 41% compared with 2024, when revenue totalled EUR 27.6 million. The operating result improved by EUR 5.0 million to EUR 1.1 million, compared with an operating loss of EUR 4.0 million in the previous year. The operating margin was 2.8%.

According to the company, both net sales and operating profit were in line with previously communicated guidance. In its interim report published in late October, 2025, Aspocomp stated that it expected net sales for the full year to grow significantly and that the operating result would turn clearly profitable.

Demand remained strong throughout the year, and the Oulu plant achieved record net sales. At the same time, limited availability of machinery and equipment had a negative impact on both revenue and profitability. The fourth quarter turned slightly negative following an equipment failure at the Oulu facility.

Aspocomp points to the investment project valued at more than EUR 10 million, announced in November, as a measure to increase capacity and reduce the risk of future production disruptions. The project is also expected to improve production quality and is scheduled for completion in 2027.