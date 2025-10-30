Strong growth for Aspocomp in Q3 2025

Net sales for July–September reached EUR 8.8 million, up 39% from EUR 6.4 million in the same quarter last year. Operating profit climbed to EUR 0.3 million, compared with a loss of EUR 1.2 million in Q3 2024.

Despite the positive performance, orders received declined sharply to EUR 5.7 million, a 60% decrease compared with the same period last year. The order book at the end of the quarter stood at EUR 16.6 million, of which EUR 10.2 million scheduled for 2025 and EUR 6.4 million for 2026.

By segment, net sales in the Semiconductor Industry segment increased sharply, up 172% year-on-year. Sales in the Security, Defence and Aerospace segment grew by 34%, while the Automotive segment fell by 23% due to weak end-customer demand.

CEO Manu Skyttä said the quarter was affected early on by machinery breakdowns and lower margins on certain spring orders. He noted that the Oulu plant has been operating at full capacity for nearly a year, supported by staff efforts to improve lead times and quality.

"The company now has four consecutive profitable quarters behind it, after two difficult years. This, together with positive cash flow from operations, has allowed us to continue planning investments during July–September to increase capacity and improve quality. The planned equipment investments aim to not only increase capacity and improve quality, but also to reduce the risk of production disruptions. The company will continue to refine these plans during the autumn," said Manu Skyttä.

For full-year 2025, Aspocomp expects continued strong demand, particularly in the semiconductor segment as well as in security, defence and aerospace. The company reiterates its guidance of significant revenue growth and a clearly positive operating result for 2025.