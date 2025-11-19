Kratos relocates Jerusalem Microwave Electronics Division

The facility spans roughly 60,000 square feet, including 20,000 square feet of clean-room space for precision assembly, testing and production of microwave assemblies and subsystems. According to the company, the expanded footprint is intended to increase capacity for high-performance microwave and RF technologies used in missiles, radars, satellites, electronic warfare systems and other defence and space applications.

“With expanded space, advanced clean-room capabilities, and close proximity to the academic and technology talent at Hebrew University, we are positioned to deliver solutions for the next generation of microwave and RF systems faster and more efficiently than ever before. This investment underscores Kratos’ commitment to Israel as a key centre of innovation and excellence,” says Yonah Adelman, President of Kratos’ Microwave Electronics Division, in a press release.

The facility opening follows Kratos' recent acquisition of Orbit Technologies, an Israeli provider of RF and satellite communications technologies. Kratos said integrating Orbit’s expertise with its global manufacturing network will strengthen support for defence and commercial space customers.

The Jerusalem site will function as a central hub for Kratos’ microwave and digital subsystem production, supported by enhanced clean-room and testing infrastructure designed to meet rising demand for high-volume, reliable RF and microwave systems.