Kratos to acquire Israel-based Orbit Technologies for $356.3 million

Orbit is a provider of mission-critical satellite-based communication systems for mobile and unmanned aerial, seaborne, undersea and land systems, military vehicles and other systems. Orbit provides its hardware, products and systems to major air forces, traditional prime contractors and emerging new defence and space companies.

Once the acquisition is completed, Orbit will report through Kratos’ Microwave Electronics Division (KMED), which is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. The acquisition of Orbit is expected to be immediately accretive across virtually every financial metric for Kratos.

“KMED has been methodically focused on growing its presence in the rapidly expanding global unmanned systems and satellite-based communications market areas, and we believe that Kratos and Orbit is a 1 + 1 = 3 or more situation for our customers, partners, employees and stakeholders. We have already identified areas where Kratos’ microwave technology combined with Orbit’s communications technology, could bring differentiating, leading capabilities to the market,” says Yonah Adelman, President of Kratos Microwave Electronics, in a press release.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of March 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including as specifically related to an acquisition of an Israel-based national security company by a non-Israel based company.