Visual highlights from Evertiq Expo Warsaw 2025

A total of 1,246 participants from 564 companies joined the event, including 159 exhibiting companies and 711 visitors from 405 different companies, engaging in networking, product demonstrations, and focused conference sessions.

Conference highlights included discussions on Poland’s technological future with Ewelina Bednarz (Evertiq) and Maciej J. Nowakowski (PPTF), and insights into the European EMS market by Mareike Haass (in4ma) and Christoph Solka (Global Electronics Association). Sessions also explored circular economy, PCB reliability, thermal materials, edge-AI semiconductors, and more.

For a full recap of the event, see our detailed article here, and more pictures are available here.

Looking ahead: Evertiq Expo comes back in 2026. Check out the full schedule here.