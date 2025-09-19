TLT opens €320M Vilnius expansion with four new factories

The expansion includes a 33,000 square metre PCB, the first newly built PCB factory in Europe in two decades. The facility supports complex, multi-layer board production, features an in-house innovation lab and offers advanced processes such as vertical continuous plating.

Alongside it, TLT has opened a 22,700 square metre electronics assembly plant, covering everything from prototypes to serial production and box-build. The site is equipped for high-quality, high-volume production with SMT and THT lines.

The new capacity is complemented by a 22,100 square metre plastics and mechanical components site that combines tooling, moulding and automation under one roof, with full material flexibility in technical plastics and rubbers. A fourth facility focuses on component assembly to accelerate time-to-market and scale.

By consolidating PCB manufacturing, electronics assembly, plastics, mechanics and final product build on a single secure campus, TLT says it is offering a fully vertically integrated model for customers. The company highlights defence, medical and automotive sectors as key beneficiaries, pointing to strengthened IP protection, tighter supply-chain control and improved quality assurance.

The four plants represent a total investment of EUR 320 million and add 82,100 square metres of new manufacturing space. According to TLT, the expansion will create 1,370 jobs and increase annual output from 10 million to 30 million electronic devices. The company said the additional capacity will support a near-term revenue target of EUR 1.5 billion.