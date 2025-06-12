Teltonika Group is currently developing four new manufacturing facilities in Lithuania, adding to its existing sites in Vilnius and Molėtai. The expansion includes new plants for electronics assembly, PCB production, and plastic and mechanical components. The company plans to begin trial PCB production as early as summer 2025, with full operations across all sites expected to launch by year-end.

“This stage of Teltonika’s expansion will allow us to triple our production from 10 to 30 million units shortly, making us fully prepared to support our clients even in the world’s largest projects,” says Marius Derenčius, President of the Teltonika Group, in an update from the company.

The new PCB factory is expected to shorten product development cycles and reduce time-to-market for new devices by enabling in-house production of critical components. The dedicated electronics assembly factory will focus on specialised products, including those with defence applications. Meanwhile, the vertical integration of plastic and mechanical parts manufacturing is aimed at increasing supply chain resilience and improving overall product quality.

Once all facilities are operational, approximately 4,000 specialists are expected to be working across the Teltonika group. The company currently operates in 27 countries and has been steadily increasing its investment in domestic manufacturing, aiming to reduce reliance on external suppliers and boost production flexibility.