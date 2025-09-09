Marcin Mierzejewski on thermal management Solutions for SiC

However, these new possibilities come with significant thermal challenges. A prime example is top-side cooled components, which heat up very rapidly.

While SiC devices themselves are more efficient and offer better intrinsic thermal conductivity than silicon, their very advantages create a paradox. Because they allow engineers to shrink systems dramatically — reducing the size of components, raising switching frequencies, and packing more power into a smaller footprint — the resulting devices end up with much higher power density. This means that even as efficiency rises, localised heat becomes harder to dissipate.

“Temperature rise, especially under continuous operation, negatively affects their lifespan, making effective cooling crucial. The challenge lies in using the thinnest possible material – around 50–200 microns – that provides low thermal resistance while maintaining high mechanical strength and adequate electrical insulation,” explains the expert to Evertiq.

Thermal management solutions are now finding growing applications across various industrial sectors. According to Marcin Mierzejewski, demand is primarily driven by robotics, artificial intelligence, energy storage management systems (BMS), high-power electronics (inverters, IGBT modules), and the automotive sector, including ECU systems.

“Standard off-the-shelf products are not always capable of meeting the demands of today’s solutions. The trend is moving towards new material developments focused on efficiency, which are not yet widely known in the market. As a manufacturer, we work closely with the R&D centers of numerous companies, and based on the feedback we receive from them, we design our components,” Marcin Mierzejewski explains.

