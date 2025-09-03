Scanfil inaugurated new facility in Malaysia

“Johor Bahru is a part of SRXGlobal, which Scanfil acquired in October 2024. The expansion and modernization are a great showcase of the positive business environment and underlying customer demand for Malaysia-based electronics manufacturing,” emphasizes Scanfil CEO Christophe Sut in a press release.

Evertiq has previously reported on Scanfil's EUR 4.3 milion investment to expand its Malaysian operations. Thanks to the new facility production are should increase by nearly 50% and boosts capacity, quality, and efficiency.

The Johor Bahru facility specializes in electronics manufacturing and complex box-build manufacturing with one-stop-shop principles, press release said. It employs 170 people and has a 6,150 m² production area.



New machinery, updated IT systems, and layout follow the Scanfil Dream Factory program, which aims for a “best-in-class” factory where IT & Data, Processes, and Technology work seamlessly together.