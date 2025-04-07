A look back at Evertiq Expo Tampere 2025 – in photos

Held on March 27, this year's expo marked a new milestone for Evertiq in Tampere, breaking attendance records with 230 visitors from 138 different companies. The turnout underlines the region’s growing engagement in the electronics industry and the strong appetite for in-person networking and knowledge exchange.

The exhibition floor buzzed with conversation, collaboration, and new connections. The conference sessions also sparked plenty of discussion, particularly the keynote by Joonas Mikkilä, Senior Advisor at Technology Industries of Finland. His presentation offered insights into Finland’s roadmap for boosting its semiconductor sector.

If you're looking for a deeper dive into the event, you can find our full recap of Evertiq Expo Tampere 2025 here, and even more pictures from the event are available here.

Mark your calendars: we’ll be back in Tampere on March 26, 2026. Until then, Evertiq Expo is hitting the road, with events planned across Europe throughout the year.







































© Evertiq