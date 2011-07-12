EAS Elettronica uses Juki in production

EAS Elettronica serves more than 130 customers in Italy, Germany and Switzerland and their first SMT assembly machine was installed back in 1984, 1993 the first Juki machine moved into the production hall.

EAS, who invested in their first Juki line in 1993, now relies wholly on Juki for their assembly machines



Their headquarters in Schio, in the Veneto region of Italy, and the subsidiary in Samorin, Slovak Republic, EAS generated a total turnover of 33 Mio EUR in 2010. The majority of their turnover comes from 30 to 40 customers who are predominately in the Solar Power and Lighting Industry.



The company has a total of 180 employees and their premises for management and production are 13’000 m2. The 10’000m2 headquarters in Schio, with 150 employees, specialises in the “high volume - high technology” SMT production of electronic boards. The subsidiary in Samorin, which was opened in 2003, has two wave soldering lines covering the production of through-hole electronic boards.



The average SMT production at Schio facility is based on one batch per line per day. Each batch averages 1,000 boards with some 600 to 700 components and roughly 150 different component types per board.



Mr. Giorgio Geronazzo, founder, owner and president of EAS Elettronica states the importance the JUKI machines towards the success of the company in supplying highest quality products to their constantly growing customer base:

“Considering the high number of different products and production batches the reliability, as well as the flexibility of the assembly machines, are key success factors to EAS. The Juki assembly machines absolutely convinced us since our first investment in 1993. We have expanded our SMT production capacity several times over the past few years. Today we have four SMT production lines equipped with a total of ten Juki assembly machines. The last investment was a line consisting of an FX-3, KE-2070 and KE-2080. This line shows perfectly the capability of Juki equipment. In addition to the high flexibility, this line performs at a practical throughput of up to 70’000 components per hour. The Lowest Cost of Ownership slogan by Juki is absolutely true. Apart from filters and other wear and tear parts we have only had one single incident in all the years we have had Juki machines.”