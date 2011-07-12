Electronics Production | July 12, 2011
EAS Elettronica uses Juki in production
EAS Elettronica serves more than 130 customers in Italy, Germany and Switzerland and their first SMT assembly machine was installed back in 1984, 1993 the first Juki machine moved into the production hall.
EAS, who invested in their first Juki line in 1993, now relies wholly on Juki for their assembly machines
Their headquarters in Schio, in the Veneto region of Italy, and the subsidiary in Samorin, Slovak Republic, EAS generated a total turnover of 33 Mio EUR in 2010. The majority of their turnover comes from 30 to 40 customers who are predominately in the Solar Power and Lighting Industry.
The company has a total of 180 employees and their premises for management and production are 13’000 m2. The 10’000m2 headquarters in Schio, with 150 employees, specialises in the “high volume - high technology” SMT production of electronic boards. The subsidiary in Samorin, which was opened in 2003, has two wave soldering lines covering the production of through-hole electronic boards.
The average SMT production at Schio facility is based on one batch per line per day. Each batch averages 1,000 boards with some 600 to 700 components and roughly 150 different component types per board.
Mr. Giorgio Geronazzo, founder, owner and president of EAS Elettronica states the importance the JUKI machines towards the success of the company in supplying highest quality products to their constantly growing customer base:
“Considering the high number of different products and production batches the reliability, as well as the flexibility of the assembly machines, are key success factors to EAS. The Juki assembly machines absolutely convinced us since our first investment in 1993. We have expanded our SMT production capacity several times over the past few years. Today we have four SMT production lines equipped with a total of ten Juki assembly machines. The last investment was a line consisting of an FX-3, KE-2070 and KE-2080. This line shows perfectly the capability of Juki equipment. In addition to the high flexibility, this line performs at a practical throughput of up to 70’000 components per hour. The Lowest Cost of Ownership slogan by Juki is absolutely true. Apart from filters and other wear and tear parts we have only had one single incident in all the years we have had Juki machines.”
Their headquarters in Schio, in the Veneto region of Italy, and the subsidiary in Samorin, Slovak Republic, EAS generated a total turnover of 33 Mio EUR in 2010. The majority of their turnover comes from 30 to 40 customers who are predominately in the Solar Power and Lighting Industry.
The company has a total of 180 employees and their premises for management and production are 13’000 m2. The 10’000m2 headquarters in Schio, with 150 employees, specialises in the “high volume - high technology” SMT production of electronic boards. The subsidiary in Samorin, which was opened in 2003, has two wave soldering lines covering the production of through-hole electronic boards.
The average SMT production at Schio facility is based on one batch per line per day. Each batch averages 1,000 boards with some 600 to 700 components and roughly 150 different component types per board.
Mr. Giorgio Geronazzo, founder, owner and president of EAS Elettronica states the importance the JUKI machines towards the success of the company in supplying highest quality products to their constantly growing customer base:
“Considering the high number of different products and production batches the reliability, as well as the flexibility of the assembly machines, are key success factors to EAS. The Juki assembly machines absolutely convinced us since our first investment in 1993. We have expanded our SMT production capacity several times over the past few years. Today we have four SMT production lines equipped with a total of ten Juki assembly machines. The last investment was a line consisting of an FX-3, KE-2070 and KE-2080. This line shows perfectly the capability of Juki equipment. In addition to the high flexibility, this line performs at a practical throughput of up to 70’000 components per hour. The Lowest Cost of Ownership slogan by Juki is absolutely true. Apart from filters and other wear and tear parts we have only had one single incident in all the years we have had Juki machines.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments